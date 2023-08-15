Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,972. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

