Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 952,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kemper Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 79,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

