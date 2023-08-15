Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.56. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

