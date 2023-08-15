Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $2,579,626. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

