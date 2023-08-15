Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,383,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,807,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,162,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,713 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EBC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

