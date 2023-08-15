Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CIR opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

