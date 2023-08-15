Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Mercer International worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -46.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

