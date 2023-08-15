Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 514 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

