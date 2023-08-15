KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.55. 744,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,218,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

KE Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KE by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

