Kava Self Reported Market Cap Tops $546.31 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Kava has a market capitalization of $546.31 million and $14.00 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 696,485,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,476,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.