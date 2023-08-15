Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $223.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $208.67. Kardex has a 12-month low of $139.88 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

