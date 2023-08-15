Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $223.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $208.67. Kardex has a 12-month low of $139.88 and a 12-month high of $247.36.
About Kardex
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kardex
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.