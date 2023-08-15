Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.79. 602,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,865,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZ. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

