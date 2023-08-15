Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Up 3.6%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 3,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KHOTF shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Pareto Securities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 3.6 %

About Kahoot! ASA

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

