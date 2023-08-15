Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 630,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Barrick Gold worth $40,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,185,884. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -415.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.