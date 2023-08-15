Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,050. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.62) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

