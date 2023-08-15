Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.75 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.01. 132,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,561. The company has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

