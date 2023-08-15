Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $37.61 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,950 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $37,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

