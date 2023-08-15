Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785,243 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,805 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Tapestry worth $33,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 488,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

