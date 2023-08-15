Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 63,230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 979,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 72,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.61. 187,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

