Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,016,994 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,813,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,994 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 4.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 1,601,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,669,348. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

