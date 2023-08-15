Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
About Juniata Valley Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Juniata Valley Financial
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.