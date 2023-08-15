Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.93 or 1.00038999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.