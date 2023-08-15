Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,650 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,245,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,541,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,517. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $259.46.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.