Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

