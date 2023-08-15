John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.54

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 29746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.