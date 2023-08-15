John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.54

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 29746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.