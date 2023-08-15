JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

TSHA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,795,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.51.

In related news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 295,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $209,913.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,884.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 386,689 shares of company stock valued at $274,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

