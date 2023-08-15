JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $34.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 141,052 shares.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JKS. HSBC boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
