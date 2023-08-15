Jet Protocol Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.75 million and $312,943.97 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.31 or 1.00032966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00860975 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $308,517.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.