Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Announces Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of JMHLY stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $58.20.
About Jardine Matheson
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Qualcomm: 2 Reasons To Like It and 1 To Avoid
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.