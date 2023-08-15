Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.21 and last traded at C$26.30, with a volume of 36746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.88.

JWEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.87%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

