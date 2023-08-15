James E. Bruno Sells 58,812 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of X stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,211,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

