Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 3.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,113,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

ISRG stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.19. The company had a trading volume of 576,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,223. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average of $288.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.