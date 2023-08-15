Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.95. 99,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.56 and its 200-day moving average is $270.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

