Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.36. 531,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,960. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.