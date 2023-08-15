Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. 3,802,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

