Jag Capital Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.87. The stock had a trading volume of 472,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

