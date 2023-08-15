Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 882,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,787 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Starbucks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 43,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

SBUX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.37. 1,432,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

