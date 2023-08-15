Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 147,511 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,721,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

TSM stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

