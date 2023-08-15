Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,987 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 28.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 68.5% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $13.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $841.00. 543,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

