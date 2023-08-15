iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,281. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.