iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,281. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
