iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DVY stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,424. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

