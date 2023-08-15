iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Cut by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

