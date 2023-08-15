iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 913,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. 1,780,750 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

