iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,750 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

