iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stake Lessened by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,622. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.