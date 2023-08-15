iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 3,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
