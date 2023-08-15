iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 3,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 119,440 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,889,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 49,275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107,485 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

