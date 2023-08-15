iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. 5,678,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,410,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.