iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

