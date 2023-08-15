iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.66. 2,860,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
