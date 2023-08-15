iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Trimmed by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.58% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,052,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,321. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

